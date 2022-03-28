SC Lottery
Luke Clanton wins 2022 Azalea Invitational

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final round of the 72nd Azalea Invitational wrapped up on Sunday at the Country Club of Charleston.

18-year-old Luke Clanton took home the Frank C. Ford Azalea Champions’ Trophy. The Florida State commit finished Sunday at -4, shooting a 69 in Round 3. The Miami native shot a 68 in Round 1 and a 72 in Round 2.

Jonathon Griz and Kyle De Beer finsihed tied for 2nd place at -2.

After the match, Clanton talked about what this win means for him.

“It’s been a struggle these past couple years. I’ve been really close to winning and haven’t really pulled it off,” Clanton said. “It’s a feeling that you can’t really describe. You know, my mom is a special person to me and she’s done a lot for me these past couple of years for golf and everything, working double shifts, so to finally pull it off is pretty amazing.”

Final leaderboard: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/7923335236702726021

