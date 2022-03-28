McMaster to discuss education funding formula in state budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference Monday afternoon on plans to simplify how school districts in the state receive funding.

McMaster will discuss a proposal for his K-12 education funding formula in Columbia at 2 p.m.

The formula is included in the state budget passed two weeks ago by the state House of Representatives.

Two former state education superintendents, Barbara Nielsen and Mick Zais, are expected to attend the news conference. Members of the General Assembly are also expected to attend.

A release from McMaster’s office makes no mention of current Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who announced in October she would not seek re-election for the position.

