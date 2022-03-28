SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Minor early-morning earthquake reported in Dorchester County

The quake measured a magnitude 0.9 and was detected less than a mile south of the Centerville...
The quake measured a magnitude 0.9 and was detected less than a mile south of the Centerville community of Summerville, the USGS said.(MGN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in the Summerville area Monday morning.

The quake measured a magnitude 0.9 and was detected less than a mile south of the Centerville community of Summerville, the USGS said.

The quake occurred at 4:05 a.m. nearly 1.8 miles underground.

At that magnitude and depth, earthquakes are generally not felt but can still be recorded by a seismograph.

An earthquake Sunday afternoon in the Midlands, meanwhile, measured a magnitude 2.1 and happened east of Elgin in Kershaw County.

That quake was the 21st to happen in the Lugoff-Elgin area since Dec. 27.

South Carolina typically averages about 20 earthquakes per year. The state recorded 27 last year.

While most people associate earthquakes with the west coast, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the eastern seaboard struck Charleston 135 years ago on the night of Aug. 31, 1886. The quake left more than 100 people dead and caused about $100 million in damage.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an...
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false
It happened on Interstate 95 at the 97-mile marker around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Troopers investigating deadly single-vehicle crash
It happened on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill...
Firefighters battle downtown restaurant storage room fire

Latest News

The state’s average per-gallon price of gas is $3.89 as of Monday morning, according to...
SC gas prices fell by nearly a nickel per gallon last week
The early-morning fire heavily damaged five units, displacing nine adults, Charleston...
9 people displaced by early-morning West Ashley townhome fire
The Bridge Run Expo begins Thursday at noon.
Bridge Run Expo set to begin Thursday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bridge Run Expo begins this Thursday