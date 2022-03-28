Neighbors react to W. Ashley townhouse fire; Red Cross helping displaced families

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a West Ashley townhome complex destroyed one of the buildings on the property.

Charleston Fire departments responded quickly, getting to Castlewood Townhomes in less than three minutes. The fire department says all nine people in the building at the time made it out safely.

It was an emotional and scary time for residents and neighbors. Doris Surrett says she was asleep next door and woke up to screaming.

“Two guys and a girl, I thought they were fighting, you know a fight,” Surrett said. “But when I came to the window I saw small flames in the second town home.”

The damaged building backs up to Surrett’s building. The back porch and window have a direct view of the burned neighboring home.

“It was devastating. It was, I feel sorry for those people. I hope they’re okay. I know the lady that lives here. She was almost in tears just watching her house burned,” said Surrett.

It was about 2:30 a.m. when building 100 at Castlewood Townhomes caught on fire. Surrett says when she realized what was going on, she quickly woke up her family.

“So I went to get my daughter up, and I said, ’There’s a fire back here.’ When I came back to the window both homes were up...so I said we better get out of here because those flames are bad,” said Surrett.

The fire itself did stay contained in the one building, but the heat from it damaged and melted the paneling on the building next door.

“And that scared us because, oh my god that would have been our home,” said Surrett.

Surrett says she likes living in the complex and doesn’t have any concerns about her safety. Right now she is thinking of her neighbors after the accident.

Charleston police evacuated everyone in the building next door out of an abundance of caution.

The Charleston Fire Department confirmed that all nine people in the building on fire got out without being burned. Now, the Red Cross is working with all of those people to help them recover.

Amanda McWherter, regional communications director for the Red Cross, says fires are one of the many disasters they budget for to help people with relied.

“So typically that looks like financial assistance to help get them through those first couple days of a disaster. To get them in a hotel, to replace clothes, replace food, to help set them up with those essentials,” said McWherter.

Fire marshall investigators say the fire started on the patio of the first home in the row. The exact cause is still being investigated.

