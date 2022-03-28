SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 1 South Carolina women beat Creighton, reach Final Four

The Gamecocks reached their fourth Final Four in the past seven tournaments.
The Gamecocks reached their fourth Final Four in the past seven tournaments.(WIS-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and led top-seeded South Carolina to its second straight Final Four with an 80-50 victory over Creighton.

The win ended the surprise NCAA Tournament run for the 10th-seeded Bluejays.

The Gamecocks reached their fourth Final Four in the past seven tournaments.

Boston’s run of 27 straight double-doubles ended as she finished with seven rebounds. Lauren Jensen led Creighton with 12 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap...
Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her

Latest News

VIDEO: Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
Stingrays win two of Trois with Sunday victory
(Source: Pixabay)
James, Clanton lead after round 2 at The Azalea, Romo misses cut
Gamecock baseball
Wimmer’s power, Palmetto State arms lift Gamecocks to series win over No. 4 Vanderbilt
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel 5, George Mason 4