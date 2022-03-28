Over 800 sign petition to “keep Cordesville rural” amid proposed rezoning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 800 people have signed an online petition to “keep Cordesville rural,” with people saying a possible rezoning could increase development and undo decades of hard work they’ve put in to keep it the way it is.

The future of 200 acres on Highway 402 in Cordesville is up for discussion at a Monday Berkeley County Council meeting.

The 3 parcels in question are currently zoned as preservation residential R-15, and the applicant is looking to have them rezoned to Agriculture Flex-1.

According to the meeting agenda packet, the current R-15 zoning was established to “provide standards to control the intensity of development in rural areas of sensitive natural and historical resources” which has more restrictive density standards than Flex-1.

Flex-1 zoning could allow for suburban style development, event venues, and campgrounds in this area, which is rich in history and natural resources.

“We thought we had protections. We did have protections. And we want them back,” said Richard Coen, who splits time between this area and Mount Pleasant.

Cordesville, a historic settlement community, is located on Highway 402.

On one side is the Cooper River, and the other side is the Francis Marion National Forest. Berkeley County Project Manager Robby Maynor with the Coastal Conservation League said this area is one of the most important ecological and historical areas in North America.

“You’ve really got something that’s completely unique in the Lowcountry of this corridor that runs along 402,” Maynor said. “The Cordesville community is the traditional settlement community where folks have lived for decades and generations in this rural area.”

Maynor says this rezoning could set a precedent that could unravel R-15 zoning on dozens of properties, which could ultimately impact thousands of acres.

“Residents and stakeholders and property owners have all come together and said, ‘No, we’ve done this, we’ve said we want this area to be different, we want this area to be protected and remain rural,’” Maynor said. “There are plenty of places for suburban development throughout Berkeley County. And this is one that’s not.”

Maynor said the area has a long history of conservation efforts dating back over 20 years when residents opposed the construction of I-73 that was proposed to run through this corridor.

“I think the threat is always going to be there. It’s just, what we can do to come together and unify and protect our property rights. And so it’s an awesome community, a lot of wonderful people, a lot of proud people,” Coen said.

Berkeley County spokesperson Jenna-ley Jamison sent Live 5 a statement which reads: “The County continues to perform its due-diligence where this zoning matter is concerned.”

