Report: Gas station worker accused of firing gun at ex following argument

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested a 26-year-old woman who is accused of firing a gun at her ex-boyfriend at a North Charleston gas station where she works.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Her charges stem from an incident on Sunday morning at the Max Quick Stop on 2000 McMillan Ave. where police responded to a report of an employee shooting a gun.

A report states Babin was behind the counter and told officers that she was in a verbal fight with her ex-boyfriend. Responding officers said they saw a rifle style weapon behind the counter.

According to investigators, video from the business showed the suspect and the victim in a verbal altercation when the victim begins to leave the store. The report states that the suspect is seen taking out a firearm with the door propped open and firing the gun twice in the direction of the victim who fled towards Icon at Park Circle.

