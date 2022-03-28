SC Lottery
SC gas prices fell by nearly a nickel per gallon last week

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina dropped 4.5 cents over the last week, but are still $1.29 higher than one year ago, GasBuddy says.

The state’s average per-gallon price of gas is $3.89 as of Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations across the Palmetto State.

The $3.89 price is 43.1 cents higher than one month ago.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum anlaysis for GasBuddy blamed the slowdown in gas price declines on oil prices holding above $100 per barrel after a brief drop below that level a few weeks earlier.

“For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in, he said. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the survey found the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry in Goose Creek at $3.74 per gallon.

The cheapest gas found in the state came in at $3.34 while the most expensive was $4.42, a range of $1.08 per gallon.

The national average price, however, remained unchanged at $4.23. That’s up 62.4 cents per gallon from one month ago and $1.38 per gallon more than one year ago.

