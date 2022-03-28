SC Lottery
Sunny, mild start to the new week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a mild afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees, we fall into the 50s this evening. Another cool night is expected tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 40s. We’ll continue the sunshine into Tuesday but temperatures will be down about 5° from today. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will turn out of the south on Wednesday bringing in warmer air and higher humidity. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening but most of you will stay dry on Wednesday. A cold front will bring our best rain chance for the week on Thursday with scattered showers and storms likely. Right now, it looks like the best chance of strong to severe storms with this cold front will be to our north. Drier weather will return on Friday for the start of the Flowertown Festival in Summerville. Dry weather should continue into Saturday morning for the Cooper River Bridge Run but we will be keeping an eye on moisture to our south this week. Depending on how far south the moisture winds up, rain could return to the forecast for the upcoming week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 44.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 67, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a PM Shower. High 81, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 78, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 58.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 76, Low 59

