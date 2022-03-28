Sunny, mild start to the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quiet and sunny start to the new work and school week is expected! Highs today will be in the low 70s with less of a breeze that we felt throughout the past weekend. Another cool night is expected tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 40s. We’ll continue the sunshine into Tuesday but temperatures will be down about 5° from today. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will start to turn out of the south on Wednesday bringing in warmer air and higher humidity. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening but most of you will stay dry on Wednesday. A cold front will bring our best rain chance for the week on Thursday with scattered showers and storms likely. Right now, it looks like the best chance of strong to severe storms with this cold front will be to our north. Drier weather will return on Friday for the start of the Flowertown Festival in Summerville. Dry weather should continue into Saturday morning for the Cooper River Bridge Run but we will be keeping an eye on moisture to our south this week. Depending on how far south the moisture winds up, rain could return to the forecast for the upcoming week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 67.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a PM Shower. High 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 78.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.