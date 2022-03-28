SC Lottery
Troopers: 1 dead after Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

It happened on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Berkeley County on Saturday.

It happened on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.

A motorcycle traveling westbound ran right off the road and hit a guardrail, ejecting them, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The rider was taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries, Jones said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

