SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Bear rummaging through trash in Virginia caught on camera

A black bear was caught on camera rummaging in garbage in Virginia. (SOURCE: JEREMIAH FJELD)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (CNN) – A “beary” surprising sight occurred in Virginia as a big bear was caught digging through trash.

The animal was caught on camera by Jeremiah Fjeld.

The black bear was going through his family’s trash looking for some leftovers.

Fjeld said the bear has come by nearly every other day. He and his family believe it’s a 600 pound female and mother to a couple of cubs she gave birth to a few weeks ago. They’ve spotted cubs in the area as well.

As for what the bear discovered in the trash: apparently Mexican food was on the menu that night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an...
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false
North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
It happened on Interstate 95 at the 97-mile marker around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Troopers investigating deadly single-vehicle crash
It happened on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill...
Firefighters battle downtown restaurant storage room fire

Latest News

It was an emotional and scary time for residents and neighbors. Doris Surrett says she was...
Neighbors react to W. Ashley townhouse fire; Red Cross helping displaced families
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A Beech Hill Elementary School teacher is asking for help getting learning games to keep her...
Classroom Champions: Teacher wants learning games for her first-graders
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug