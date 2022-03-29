Charleston County School District board member Cindy Coats files for State Superintendent race

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Board member Cindy Coats officially filed to run for South Carolina state Superintendent on Tuesday morning, she confirmed with Live 5 News.

Coats first announced her intent to run for the position last month.

The Republican candidate has served on the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees for three terms and is a former chair.

“I’m looking forward to closing some gaps I’ve discovered over the years between the State Department of Education and the actual work of local boards, and I think we can do great things in South Carolina,” Coats said.

She joins six other candidates who have filed so far.

They include Republicans Sheri Few, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver as well as Democrat State Representative Jerry Govan (Orangeburg).

The current state Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced she would not be running for re-election last fall.

Coats says she is the first in her family to receive a high school diploma.

She credits her 7th grade English teacher for helping her find her passion for education.

“There are little Cindys like me all across the state of South Carolina and we owe it to them to find them and to make sure they know they can do things greater than they ever could imagine. So, it’s a joy and an honor to be sitting in this position right now,” Coates said.

Coats also has expressed interest in making sure districts put the billions in ESSER and COVID relief funds to the best use.

“We’re on a clock, we don’t have time to wait we could make Titanic shifts in the results of education and the children of South Carolina, but we have to act now,” she said.

The deadline to file is Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.