Cold front to bring showers and storms to the area later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front moved through early this morning bringing a cooler day to the Lowcountry. After seeing temperatures this afternoon in the mid 60s (around 10° below average for this time of the year), we’ll warm back up tomorrow as the wind starts to turn out of the south. There is a small chance of a shower tomorrow afternoon or evening. Most of you will stay dry and highs temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. The wind will pick up late Wednesday and be quite gusty on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Showers and storms are possible as the front arrives on Thursday afternoon. Rain will move through Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front sweeps through the area. Behind the front, sunshine and dry weather is expected on Friday. This front will stall to our south and we’ll have to keep an eye on it for weekend plans. Some models show this front moving back in our direction this weekend bringing back the chance of rain. Right now, we’re going with a mainly dry weekend with highs in the 70s. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 79, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely, Windy. High 78, Low 57.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 53.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of PM Rain. High 76, Low 57.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 77, Low 54.

