Cool Tuesday to be followed by warmer, wetter weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front moved through early this morning bringing a cooler day to the Lowcountry. We expect plenty of sunshine today to go with a light breeze out of the NE. Highs will only top out in the mid 60s today, nearly 10° below average for this time of the year. We’ll warm back up tomorrow as the wind starts to turn out of the south. There is a small chance of a shower in the afternoon or evening. Most of you will stay dry and highs temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. The wind will pick up late Wednesday and be quite gusty on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Showers and storms are possible as the front arrives on Thursday afternoon. Rain will move through Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front sweeps through the area. Behind the front, sunshine and dry weather is expected on Friday. This front will stall to our south and we’ll have to keep an eye on it for weekend plans. Some models show this front moving back in our direction this weekend bringing back the chance of rain. Right now, we’re going with a mainly dry weekend with highs in the 70s. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 79.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely, Windy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of PM Rain. High 77.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 77.

