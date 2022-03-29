SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in Goose Creek motorcycle crash

Authorities say 19-year-old Matthew Miller of Goose Creek died following an accident on Henry...
Authorities say 19-year-old Matthew Miller of Goose Creek died following an accident on Henry Brown Boulevard.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Goose Creek.

Authorities say 19-year-old Matthew Miller of Goose Creek died following an accident on Henry Brown Boulevard.

The crash happened on March 26 around 8:55 p.m.

A motorcycle traveling westbound ran right off the road and hit a guardrail, ejecting the driver, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The driver was taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries, Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

