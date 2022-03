CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Grammy-winning legend Elton John is coming to Charleston this fall.

Credit One Stadium announced the singer-songwriter would perform on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.

Just announced!! @eltonofficial and His Band in Charleston on September 13 at Credit One Stadium. Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 6, at 10am 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rTu6knrOMI — Credit One Stadium (@CreditOneStad) March 29, 2022

