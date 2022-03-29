SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Foo Fighters cancel tour in light of drummer’s death

Colombian officials released a preliminary toxicology report of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday. (CNN/Getty/SergeyRocks/youtube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) – Foo Fighters announced Tuesday the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the recent death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, 50, died Friday while on tour with Foo Fighters in South America.

Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an...
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false
The early-morning fire heavily damaged five units, displacing nine adults, Charleston...
9 people displaced by early-morning West Ashley townhome fire
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic...
Report: Gas station worker accused of firing gun at ex following argument

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime
Recap: Don Young lies in state
Recap: Don Young lies in state
Kareem Demetrius Hamilton was arrested in Columbia on Friday and charged with murder and...
Charleston man sentenced in downtown murder case
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and...
‘Stealth omicron’ now dominant variant in US, CDC reports
Authorities say 19-year-old Matthew Miller of Goose Creek died following an accident on Henry...
Coroner identifies man killed in Goose Creek motorcycle crash