Gamecocks, Hall remain in lead at Hootie at Bulls Bay

AWENDAW, S.C. - South Carolina went low again on Monday afternoon to increase its lead to 10 shots at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate through 36 holes. The Gamecocks fired a 13-under score of 275.

”I thought the guys did a really good job of making birdies and taking advantage of the wind being down early in the round,” said head coach Bill McDonald. “We also played some good golf coming down the stretch with the wind really picking up and conditions being more difficult. They’ve put us in good position for the final round, and tomorrow will be another test of their toughness.”

Senior All-American Ryan Hall leads by one over teammate Rafe Reynolds and New Mexico’s Sam Choi at 10-under for the tournament. Hall and Reynolds each shot 68 (-4) in round two.

Junior Jack Wall moved inside the top-10, pacing Carolina with a 67 (-5). The Brielle, N.J., native had a stretch in which he made six birdies over nine holes. He made the turn at 4-under (33). Wall has back-to-back top-five finishes the past two events and will be seeking a third tomorrow.

Freshman Nathan Franks remained steady with an even par round of 72. He sits T-13th on the leaderboard at 5-under for the tournament.

Franks is seeking his first top-10 in Garnet and Black.

A win by Hall on Tuesday would be his second of the season and fifth of his career, tying three-time All-American Kyle Thompson for the most career victories in program history.

A win by the team would be its third of the 2021-22 season and the 27th of McDonald’s career at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have won three or more tournaments under McDonald four times (last did it in 2019).A victory would also be the program’s fourth Hootie at Bulls Bay title and first since 2019.

2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate R2 Leaderboard

1. No. 29 South Carolina - 546 (-30)

2. No. 22 Ole Miss - 556 (-20)

3. No. 35 NC State - 556 (-20)

4. Missouri - 556 (-20)5. No. 28 ETSU - 561 (-15)

T6. No. 13 Auburn - 562 (-14)

T6. Wisconsin - 562 (-14)

T8. No. 23 Purdue - 564 (-12)

T8. Kentucky - 564 (-12)

10. West Virginia - 565 (-11)

T11. Furman - 568 (-8)

T11. No. 27 New Mexico - 568 (-8)

T11. No. 48 College of Charleston - 568 (-8)

14. No. 44 Kent State - 569 (-7)

15. Limestone - 578 (+2)

16. Iowa State - 588 (+12)

2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate R2 Gamecock Leaderboard

1. Ryan Hall - 134 (-10)

T2. Rafe Reynolds - 135 (-9)

T9. Jack Wall - 138 (-6)

T13. Nathan Franks - 139 (-5)

T82. Evans Lewis - 150 (+6)

T92. * Gene Zeigler - 155 (+11)* - playing as an individual this week

