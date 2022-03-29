Garden machinery company expands Charleston County operations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An outdoor power equipment company is adding a $3.5 million expansion to its existing operations in Charleston County.

Tuesday’s announcement by Daye North America says it will create 131 new jobs at the company.

“Daye North America is pleased to announce the expansion of our South Carolina operations,” Daye North America President Matt Ragland said. “In the past year we have been greeted with open arms by the state. We have experienced first-hand the hospitality of South Carolina and the dynamic hard-working people who call it home. We look forward to more opportunities to expand our operations here.”

The already completed expansion creates additional assembly space for lawnmowers at its Commerce Center Road location in North Charleston.

Daye North America is a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company.

