Goose Creek breaks ground this week on all-inclusive park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is looking to revamp Eubanks Park and make it more inclusive. City officials say this will be the first of its kind in Berkeley County.

Crystal Reed, Goose Creek recreation director, says they had a vision three years ago to bring inclusivity to parks and recreation.

With help from the mayor and city council, Reed says they are finally able to get the project started.

The original plan was to build just one playground, but Goose Creek officials suggested they make it bigger. They will now have features like a splash pad, two fully inclusive and accessible playgrounds for those with different abilities, and a pavilion.

Reed says the pavilion will be named after one of the first historic Black communities in Goose Creek, the Casey community.

Accessible and Inclusive playgrounds aren’t common everywhere. Reed says they’re grateful to be working with a company that understands the specific needs.

“We expanded the width of all our trails around the park to make sure it’s accessible. We have increased shade which a lot of people don’t think about. It helps our individuals who are on medication regulate their body temperature. So, a lot of thought went into making sure that we were hitting everything,” Reed says.

The park is scheduled to open by the end of this year. Reed says their hope is that everyone in goose creek and surrounding cities will now have a place that has something for everyone.

The community is welcome to join the groundbreaking ceremony on March 31st at 10 a.m. at 101 Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek.

