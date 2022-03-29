SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley

The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officials with the...
The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officials with the Charleston Police Department say it appears four people suffered injuries however they appear to be non-life threatening.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Injuries have been reported following a crash involving multiple vehicles in West Ashley Monday night.

The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say it appears four people suffered injuries however they appear to be non-life threatening.

“Two people have been transported to area hospitals at this point,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD.

According to police, there were four vehicles involved and all have significant damage.

A call for the incident came in at 9:27 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an...
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false
North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
It happened on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
It happened on Interstate 95 at the 97-mile marker around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Troopers investigating deadly single-vehicle crash
The early-morning fire heavily damaged five units, displacing nine adults, Charleston...
9 people displaced by early-morning West Ashley townhome fire

Latest News

A Beech Hill Elementary School teacher is asking for help getting learning games to keep her...
Classroom Champions: Teacher wants learning games for her first-graders
It was an emotional and scary time for residents and neighbors. Doris Surrett says she was...
Neighbors react to W. Ashley townhouse fire; Red Cross helping displaced families
The future of 200 acres on Highway 402 in Cordesville is up for discussion at a Monday Berkeley...
Over 800 sign petition to “keep Cordesville rural” amid proposed rezoning
The three finalists for superintendent for DD2 will present their plans for the first 45 days...
DD2 superintendent finalists to give presentation on first 45 days in office