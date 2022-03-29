Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Injuries have been reported following a crash involving multiple vehicles in West Ashley Monday night.

The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say it appears four people suffered injuries however they appear to be non-life threatening.

“Two people have been transported to area hospitals at this point,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD.

According to police, there were four vehicles involved and all have significant damage.

A call for the incident came in at 9:27 p.m.

