‘Prayers are working’: Family of woman mauled by dogs gives update on condition

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Abbeville County woman who was mauled by three dogs is still fighting for her life, according to her family.

Kyleen Waltman was viciously attacked outside of a home in Honea Path on March 21.

The family shared an update on Kyleen’s GoFundMe page Monday, March 21 saying she has a spinal cord injury in addition to her other injuries. They say she is still in very serious condition and is being closely monitored.

The family said doctors are keeping her sedated so Kyleen doesn’t aggravate her spinal cord by trying to move.

We’re told Kyleen is still on the ventilator. She is doing most of the work herself, however, her blood pressure keeps going high and her oxygen drops low.

On Tuesday, March 29, the family said doctors woke Kyleen up and she was able to see and talk to her daughters and mom.

Kyleen was then taken to surgery where she spent five hours because of a slight fever and showing signs of an infection.

We’re told Kyleen was going to be able to get a prosthetic on her right arm, however, due to the infection, doctors had to remove her arm all the way to her shoulder.

Kyleen’s sister said she did well throughout most of the night but had to eventually be sedated and put back on life support.

The family said on April 4 that Kyleen has been fully woken up by doctors and made aware of the injuries to her arms. She had a great deal of anxiety and was sedated once again.

Kyleen’s sister said, “The lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done... She’s still fighting. Prayers are working and she’s healing slowly. We just have to wait and allow God”

Monday, April 4 I’m sorry this is kind of late but it’s been hectic here lately.. Kyleen has been fully woken up and the doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of a anxiety, so they sedated her. Her blood pressure is still very and she is running a fever of 102+ her oxygen levels keep falling so she’s back on the ventilator. Mama says it’s like she’s giving up. Before ya’ll go assuming we as her family are not giving up. The lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done. Now they have took off everything on the arms that now she can not have regular prosthetics. So here we are trying to figure out how to keep her from thinking negative thoughts about her life. I understand that for 38 years she’s had arms and now she doesn’t, how she’s thinking. She’s still fighting. Prayers are working and slowly she healing. We just have to wait and allow God and time to do their there. I appreciate all the comments and prayers. Please just keep her and us in your prayers. I will update again when I have more information. Tuesday, March 29 “Blood pressure jumped up to 290/197 and her heartbeat up to 197 beats. She’s no longer breathing on her own oxygen levels dropped to 50. They did a scan of her lungs and they’re full of fluid. They are giving her different medications to see if she will pee the fluids out. The doctor doesn’t know if it’s pneumonia or not. The power of our Lord Jesus Christ is powerful. I ask that when you say your prayers tonight please say an extra one for mi myster and my Mama. My sister’s body has been through so much and physically and mentally my Mama is having a hard time. Please pray Jesus keeps his hands on Kyleen and pulls her through this. Again thank you all for everything…” Sunday, March 27 “I just wanted to thank everyone that has prayed and donated to help my sister. It’s been a long week. My mama is having a difficult time with all this. If everyone would also keep her in your prayers that would be great. She has been by Kyleen’s side since day one. Kyleen still has a ways to go. The doctor told us that they are watching her left leg because it has a lot of dead tissue, it was worse than they originally thought. We are praying they don’t have to amputate it. She does have a spinal injury which we didn’t know until Friday he told us they are also keeping her sedated so she doesn’t aggravate it by trying to move. That’s why they haven’t woken her up yet. They still haven’t taken the ventilator off her. She is doing most of the work herself it’s just her blood pressure keeps going really high and her oxygen drops low. She still doesn’t know what has happened. Thank you all for helping whether it be by prayer or monetarily. Just please keep praying and I ask again to keep my mama Diane Jonson also in your prayers. I will have another update when we know more. Thank you!!”

