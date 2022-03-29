SC Lottery
Man charged in Monday night stabbing in Ravenel

Bryinn Lamond Townsend is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and...
Bryinn Lamond Townsend is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon in a violent crime, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing in Ravenel.

Bryinn Lamond Townsend is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon in a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded at approximately 6:12 p.m. Monday to reports of a man threatening people in the 5800 block of Octavia Road, Knapp said. Investigators say the man left the area before deputies arrived, but that others flagged down deputies to let them know about a stabbing victim a few homes away.

“The deputies responded and found a victim with knife wounds that were not life-threatening,” Knapp said.

An affidavit states Townsend and the victim engaged in a fight at the victim’s home. The victim told deputies he got shoved into his own front door by the chest, causing the door to break. The victim said he then shoved Townsend back in an effort to remove him from the property. At that point, the victim said, Townsend presented a knife and cut him twice in the left arm before he was able to wrestle the knife away from him and detain him until deputies arrived.

Court documents state the victim required two stitches for the cuts.

Knapp was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

