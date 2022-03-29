Preventing child abuse, having open conversations with kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Child Abuse Prevention Month begins April 1, and the local nonprofit Dee Norton is providing support and guidance for parents and guardians to bring attention to the issue.

“There is no one sign or symptom that is the deciding factor in whether a child has been abused or is currently being abused. Often, the first indicator is when a child discloses abuse,” says Beverly Hutchison, Executive Director at Dee Norton.

For a child to disclose abuse, trust should first be established.

Because there is no one sign or symptom, Dee Norton has compiled a list of strategies parents and caregivers can use to establish that connection.

The child abuse prevention advocacy group says:

Talk about body parts. Use correct names for body parts, and teach which parts are “private.”

Set good boundaries and talk about them. Respect a child’s right to say “no” when they do not want to be touched, including giving hugs and kisses even to family members. Setting good boundaries applies to both in-person and online interactions.

Discuss what to do if someone breaks the rules. Identify more than one adult a child could talk to.

Communicate the importance of not keeping secrets. Talk to your child about the difference between a surprise and a secret and teach your child not to keep secrets from you.

Model open, calm communication. We all get emotional or angry sometimes, but by modeling self-calming techniques, you can show that you are a safe person to talk to about difficult topics.

Have these conversations early and often. Show your child that no topic is off-limits and that they will not get in trouble if they come to you with a concern.

Dee Norton has a location in Mt. Pleasant and another in Downtown Charleston. According to their website, services include forensic interviews, medical examinations and mental health assessments, as well as immediate support and coordination.

