SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they arrested a 32-year-old Dorchester County woman Tuesday who is accused of furnishing a false tax document.(Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they arrested a 32-year-old Dorchester County woman Tuesday who is accused of furnishing a false tax document.

Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false tax document.

Agents say Prioleau is accused of forging a certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole Services and emailing it in May of 2021 to the Department of Revenue as part of her license application to serve alcohol at a special event.

According to the agency, Prioleau faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for the furnishing a false tax document charge, and a fine at the discretion of the court and/or three years in prison for the forgery charge.

She was being held in the Lexington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

