Charleston Police mounted patrol returns for Cooper River Bridge Run

By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an 11-year break, mounted patrols are returning to Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit will return to patrols at Saturday’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

The patrol was first used in 1978 before being discontinued in 2011 due to budgetary reasons. City council voted to re-establish the patrol in Oct. 2021.

Officials say the return of the unit was a collaboration with Palmetto Carriage Works, the Charleston Downtown Alliance and Explore Charleston. The collaboration includes the donation of two horses, Watson and Holmes, along with equipment and care for one year.

“We are so pleased to have the Mounted Patrol Unit making its return to Charleston,” Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson said. “This would not have been possible without the support of Palmetto Carriage Works, Explore Charleston, Mayor Tecklenburg and Charleston City Council. The Mounted Patrol Unit will undoubtedly enhance our efforts in community relations and crime prevention. We look forward to the successes to come and hope to expand the unit to service even more parts of the City in the future.”

The two officers will primarily patrol the city’s central business district and assist when needed, with other functions and events.

“We know that a thriving downtown historic district reflects positively on the entire Charleston region,” Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill said. “To that end, we are proud to partner with the City and other organizations to identify solutions to some of the business district’s persistent challenges, including safety. A point of emphasis is the increased presence and visibility of law enforcement. We’re excited to participate in this public-private partnership that reintroduces the mounted patrol for the betterment of our community and the benefit of residents and visitors alike.”

Charleston Police say the mounted officers offer better visibility, maneuverability and crowd management compared to officers on foot or in patrol vehicles. They will also help with public relations and citizen engagement.

