The Citadel gets 8-1 win over North Florida
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel offense came alive Tuesday evening as the Bulldogs collected 11 hits in an 8-1 victory over North Florida at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 8, North Florida 1
Records: The Citadel (17-7), North Florida (9-17)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: North Florida leads 8-4
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Dylan Costa walked and Tilo Skole beat out a bunt single. A throwing error on the play moved both runners into scoring position. With two outs, Noah Mitchell’s grounder was misplayed, allowing both runners to score.
- The Citadel added to the lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from Ryan McCarthy and a two-run single to left from Travis Lott.
- The offense got going for the Bulldogs again in the fourth inning as McCarthy ripped a two-run double into the corner in right field.
- UNF got on the board in the sixth inning on a Tyler Gerteisen RBI single to right.
- The Dogs got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a McCarthy line drive single up the middle.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs scored eight runs off 11 hits, including a pair of doubles.
- Four Bulldogs collected multi-hit games.
- The top two hitters in the lineup, Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole, each went 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
- Ryan McCarthy collected a pair of hits and drove in four runs.
- Ben Hutchins also added two hits.
- Seven pitchers combined to allow just one run on five hits. They struck out six and did not walk a batter.
- Devin Beckley (4-1) allowed a hit and struck out two in his predetermined two innings of work.
- Simon Graf, Chace Cooper, George Derrick Floyd, Jordan Beatson and Matthew Polk each threw scoreless innings.
- Peter Holden (0-1) was saddled with the loss after giving up two unearned runs on two hits and four strikeouts over 2.0 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs leave the country for the first time this season as they head to Omaha, Nebraska for a three-game series at Creighton on April 1-3.
