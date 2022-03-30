The Citadel gets 8-1 win over North Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel offense came alive Tuesday evening as the Bulldogs collected 11 hits in an 8-1 victory over North Florida at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 8, North Florida 1

Records: The Citadel (17-7), North Florida (9-17)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: North Florida leads 8-4

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Dylan Costa walked and Tilo Skole beat out a bunt single. A throwing error on the play moved both runners into scoring position. With two outs, Noah Mitchell’s grounder was misplayed, allowing both runners to score.

The Citadel added to the lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from Ryan McCarthy and a two-run single to left from Travis Lott.

The offense got going for the Bulldogs again in the fourth inning as McCarthy ripped a two-run double into the corner in right field.

UNF got on the board in the sixth inning on a Tyler Gerteisen RBI single to right.