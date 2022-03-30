SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina’s Johnson Tabbed the SBC Baseball Player of the Week

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina senior Tyler Johnson led the Chanticleers’ offensive attack last week by hitting .500 (6-for-12) with four home runs, nine RBIs, four runs, and two walks. He also posted a 1.500 slugging percentage and a .571 on-base percentage.

In CCU’s 16-7 win at No. 20 Clemson on Tuesday, March 22, Johnson hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five RBIs.

In the series finale at Texas State on Sunday, March 27, Johnson again hit two home runs but added two singles to go 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

On the week, he posted two games with two home runs against a pair of top-20 nationally-ranked teams in Clemson and Texas State.

This season, Johnson is hitting a team-best .378 with a team-high .822 slugging percentage and a .451 on-base percentage. He is second on the team with five home runs and fifth on the team with 17 RBIs.

Coastal (13-9-1, 2-3-1 SBC) will continue its eight-game road swing on Wednesday, March 30, at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network and ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officials with the...
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

South Carolina Falls to Presbyterian Tuesday Night
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel gets 8-1 win over North Florida
Clemson baseball
Tigers Power Past Eagles 9-3
Cougars Fall to No. 23 Charlotte Tuesday
Charleston Southern baseball
CSU drops midweek game at Georgia Tech, 17-3