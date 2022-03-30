CofC’s Hall Collects First Career CAA Weekly Honors

RICHMOND, Va. --- Redshirt freshman Preston Hall has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week after delivering several key hits in College of Charleston’s sweep of CAA preseason favorite Northeastern this past weekend announced league officials Monday.

Hall batted .385 (5-13) in the Cougars’ sweep of Northeastern with two homers, four runs scored and three RBI. After going 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the series opener, the rookie first baseman launched a go-ahead solo homer in game two to help CofC clinch the series. He then became the first Cougar to homer in back-to-back games this season with his team-leading sixth long ball of the season in Sunday’s series finale.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.