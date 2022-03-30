SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CofC’s Hall Collects First Career CAA Weekly Honors

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. --- Redshirt freshman Preston Hall has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week after delivering several key hits in College of Charleston’s sweep of CAA preseason favorite Northeastern this past weekend announced league officials Monday.

Hall batted .385 (5-13) in the Cougars’ sweep of Northeastern with two homers, four runs scored and three RBI. After going 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the series opener, the rookie first baseman launched a go-ahead solo homer in game two to help CofC clinch the series. He then became the first Cougar to homer in back-to-back games this season with his team-leading sixth long ball of the season in Sunday’s series finale.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officials with the...
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

South Carolina Falls to Presbyterian Tuesday Night
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel gets 8-1 win over North Florida
Clemson baseball
Tigers Power Past Eagles 9-3
Cougars Fall to No. 23 Charlotte Tuesday
Charleston Southern baseball
CSU drops midweek game at Georgia Tech, 17-3