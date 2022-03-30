SC Lottery
Cougars Fall to No. 23 Charlotte Tuesday

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- No. 23 Charlotte opened the scoring with five runs in the third and held College of Charleston to two hits in a 9-0 setback for the Cougars on Tuesday evening in midweek action at Hayes Stadium.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: No. 23 Charlotte 9, College of Charleston 0

Location: Charlotte, N.C. (Hayes Stadium)

Records: Charleston (15-10), Charlotte (17-7)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Charlotte struck first with five runs in the third to take an early 5-0 lead.
  • The Niners added one in the fifth and three in the sixth to cap the scoring.
  • The Cougars were held without a base hit until a leadoff single by Cam Dean in the sixth.

KEY COUGARS

  • Preston Hall was the only Cougar to reach base twice via two walks.
  • Dean and Sam Cochrane accounted for Charleston’s two hits – both singles.
  • Trey Pooser got the start and tossed a scoreless first.
  • Brody Hopkins made his collegiate pitching debut and fanned two in two shutout innings.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Junior JT Marr failed to reach base for the first time as a Cougar seeing his 24-game reached base streak come to an end.
  • Charlotte allowed only two Cougar baserunners to reach scoring position and held CofC hitless with runners on base.

NEXT UP

The Cougars continue their road swing this weekend traveling to Hempstead, N.Y. to square off with Hofstra in the second series of CAA play. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

