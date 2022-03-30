CSU drops midweek game at Georgia Tech, 17-3

ATLANTA, Ga. – Charleston Southern baseball dropped a midweek contest with No. 22-ranked Georgia Tech Tuesday night, falling 17-3 at Russ Chandler Stadium. Ajay Sczepkowski was a bright spot for the Bucs, hitting a solo shot and taking a home run away a few frames later on the defensive side.

Georgia Tech (17-9) opened the scoring in the second frame after both clubs worked through a clean opening inning. Drew Compton brought Tim Borden II around to score on a see-eye single through the left side to strike first. The Yellow Jackets struck one more time with a ground ball to second.

Charleston Southern (10-17) answered back in its next set of at-bats with a solo shot. Ajay Sczepkowski took an inside fastball and turned on it for a bomb to provide the Bucs’ first offense. The solo shot came off the bat 109 MPH and traveled an estimated 414 feet, bringing CSU to within a run.

The Buccaneers would be held off the board the rest of the way with the exception of the sixth stanza. Hayden Harris extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single, setting up an RBI-triple from the bat of Ryan Waldschmidt down the right field line Waldschmidt would score on that same play after the ball got away from Georgia Tech, going down as a triple and an error.

Georgia Tech would get runs in every frame following the second, pushing the contest out of reach for Charleston Southern. The Yellow Jackets hit three home runs in the contest to spark their potent offense.

The home team recorded three runs in the third inning, following that up with two more in the fourth. The fifth frame saw three be plated before a seven-run sixth pushed the contest to a 17-3 line. Kevin Parada hit two home runs in that stretch, the first coming as a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run shot in the big sixth frame to cap the Georgia Tech scoring.

Coleton Ausbern (L, 1-1) gets the loss for Charleston Southern after coming on in the second inning and giving up two earned. Connor Yoder got the ball to start and worked through a clean first, chasing a leadoff walk. Eight different arms were used for the Bucs in six innings, highlighted by Yoder’s single frame to start.

Logan McGuire (W, 2-1) gets credited with the win for Georgia Tech after going three complete in his start, surrendering one earned on Sczepkowski’s solo shot. The Yellow Jackets called on five different pitches to get through the seven innings as McGuire’s outing standing as the longest of the night from either club.

UP NEXT Charleston Southern will shift its focus back to the Big South side of things as they return home for a weekender with North Carolina A&T at Nielsen Field. The opener is slated for a 5:00 p.m. start Friday, April 1, while the second installment follows Saturday, April 2 and will feature a 2:00 p.m. first pitch. Sunday, April 3 will serve as the finale and will begin at 1:00 p.m.

