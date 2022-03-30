Daniel Island 3rd grader running basketball challenge to benefit homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Daniel Island third grader, Wade Altum, is putting his own twist on the phrase March Madness.

Altum started a fundraising challenge called Hoops Against Homelessness, intended to fight homelessness through basketball.

“So, you shoot ten hoops, and however many you make, you donate $1,” Altum said. “So, if you made five you would donate $5. So that’s our goal, to make ten out of ten.”

Altum started Hoops Against Homelessness two years ago to help out during the pandemic, and now he’s continuing his campaign. This year, he doubled his previous goal. He now hopes to raise $3,000 for One80 Place by April 2.

Wade’s mother, Kate Altum, says her son came up with the idea.

“He kinda noticed homelessness and so we talked about it, and he felt inspired and so we’ve just kinda encouraged him and empowered him to make a difference,” Kate said.

Participants are asked to donate through the One80 Place website.

Wade says it was special to combine his love for basketball with learning how to help his community.

“I want everyone to have a good life and I think everyone should have a good home,” Wade said.

“I mean what else could you want for your kid than to really care and want to do something,” Kate said.

One 80 Place Chief Development Officer, Lara LeRoy, says Hoops Against Homelessness is doing more than raising funds. She says it’s raising awareness about homelessness and how One80 Place is working towards a solution.

“Hoops against Homelessness has inspired countless kids and adults to give back,” LeRoy said. “Through this challenge, Wade has mobilized and engaged the community to support One80 Place. The impact is a ripple effect which will positively impact One80 Place.”

