Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Javon Latroy Culyer Cumbee was booked on simple possession charges before later being served a warrant for trafficking in crack, deputies say.

Deputies say they stopped a pickup truck with tags that didn’t match the vehicle and Cumbee tried to evade officers but was finally pulled over.

Deputies say they recovered two bags containing what appeared to be marijuana and crack cocaine.

Cumbee was being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

