Gamecocks Co-Champs of Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate

AWENDAW, S.C. - South Carolina and East Tennessee State served as co-champs of the 2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on Monday. Four teams T-1st at 20-under par through 54-holes.

Each team played five and counted their four best scores. Missouri was eliminated on the first playoff hole at the par-4 18th. The teams then moved to the par-3 14th where NC State was eliminated. With the sun going down and several players on both sides left to putt out short ones, head coach Bill McDonald and ETSU head coach Jake Amos agreed to serve as co-champs. Amos was associate head coach at South Carolina from 2016-18 under McDonald, his last stop before heading to Johnson City to lead the Bucs.

The Gamecocks had a commanding lead heading into the final round today, but shot 298 (+10) on a cool and windy day at Bulls Bay Golf Club.

Senior All-American Ryan Hall paced the Gamecocks with a final round 73 (+1). The Knoxville, Tenn., native hit it great all day but was unable to get any putts to drop. He shot 207 to T-3rd.

Junior Jack Wall finished inside the top-20 with a final round 75 (+3). It marks his third consecutive top-20 finish.

Freshman Nathan Franks also shot 75 (+3) as he finished T-21st at 2-under for the tournament. Junior Rafe Reynolds slipped down to T-21st alongside Franks after shooting 79 (+2) today.

Redshirt senior transfer Evans Lewis shot 75 (+3) and was the final counting score today for the Gamecocks.

ETSU’s Archie Davies earned medalist honors with a 54-hole tally of 204 (-12). He shot a final round 65 (-7) today.

A win by the team would be its third of the 2021-22 season and the 27th of McDonald’s career at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have won three or more tournaments under McDonald four times (last did it in 2019). A victory would also be the program’s fourth Hootie at Bulls Bay title and first since 2019.

2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate R2 Leaderboard

T1. No. 29 South Carolina - 844 (-20)

T1. No. 35 NC State - 844 (-20)

T1. Missouri - 844 (-20)

T1. No. 28 ETSU - 844 (-20)

5. No. 22 Ole Miss - 845 (-19)

6. No. 13 Auburn - 848 (-16)

7. Kentucky - 855 (-9)

8. Wisconsin - 856 (-8)

T9. No. 27 New Mexico - 858 (-6)

T9. No. 48 College of Charleston - 858 (-6)

11. Furman - 860 (-4)

12. No. 23 Purdue - 861 (-3)

13. West Virginia - 863 (-1)

14. No. 44 Kent State - 867 (+3)

T15. Iowa State - 884 (+20)

T15. Limestone - 884 (+20)

2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate R2 Gamecock Leaderboard

T3. Ryan Hall - 207 (-6)

T18. Jack Wall - 213 (-3)

T21. Rafe Reynolds - 214 (-2)

T21. Nathan Franks - 214 (-2)

T82. Evans Lewis - 225 (+9)

T92. *Gene Zeigler - 237 (+21)

* - playing as an individual this week

