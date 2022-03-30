SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gamecocks Co-Champs of Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate

South Carolina finished tied for 1st with ETSU at the Hootie at Bulls Bay on Tuesday
South Carolina finished tied for 1st with ETSU at the Hootie at Bulls Bay on Tuesday(South Carolina Athletics)
By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. - South Carolina and East Tennessee State served as co-champs of the 2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on Monday. Four teams T-1st at 20-under par through 54-holes.

Each team played five and counted their four best scores. Missouri was eliminated on the first playoff hole at the par-4 18th. The teams then moved to the par-3 14th where NC State was eliminated. With the sun going down and several players on both sides left to putt out short ones, head coach Bill McDonald and ETSU head coach Jake Amos agreed to serve as co-champs. Amos was associate head coach at South Carolina from 2016-18 under McDonald, his last stop before heading to Johnson City to lead the Bucs.

The Gamecocks had a commanding lead heading into the final round today, but shot 298 (+10) on a cool and windy day at Bulls Bay Golf Club.

Senior All-American Ryan Hall paced the Gamecocks with a final round 73 (+1). The Knoxville, Tenn., native hit it great all day but was unable to get any putts to drop. He shot 207 to T-3rd.

Junior Jack Wall finished inside the top-20 with a final round 75 (+3). It marks his third consecutive top-20 finish.

Freshman Nathan Franks also shot 75 (+3) as he finished T-21st at 2-under for the tournament. Junior Rafe Reynolds slipped down to T-21st alongside Franks after shooting 79 (+2) today.

Redshirt senior transfer Evans Lewis shot 75 (+3) and was the final counting score today for the Gamecocks.

ETSU’s Archie Davies earned medalist honors with a 54-hole tally of 204 (-12). He shot a final round 65 (-7) today.

A win by the team would be its third of the 2021-22 season and the 27th of McDonald’s career at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have won three or more tournaments under McDonald four times (last did it in 2019). A victory would also be the program’s fourth Hootie at Bulls Bay title and first since 2019.

2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate R2 Leaderboard

T1. No. 29 South Carolina - 844 (-20)

T1. No. 35 NC State - 844 (-20)

T1. Missouri - 844 (-20)

T1. No. 28 ETSU - 844 (-20)

5. No. 22 Ole Miss - 845 (-19)

6. No. 13 Auburn - 848 (-16)

7. Kentucky - 855 (-9)

8. Wisconsin - 856 (-8)

T9. No. 27 New Mexico - 858 (-6)

T9. No. 48 College of Charleston - 858 (-6)

11. Furman - 860 (-4)

12. No. 23 Purdue - 861 (-3)

13. West Virginia - 863 (-1)

14. No. 44 Kent State - 867 (+3)

T15. Iowa State - 884 (+20)

T15. Limestone - 884 (+20)

2022 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate R2 Gamecock Leaderboard

T3. Ryan Hall - 207 (-6)

T18. Jack Wall - 213 (-3)

T21. Rafe Reynolds - 214 (-2)

T21. Nathan Franks - 214 (-2)

T82. Evans Lewis - 225 (+9)

T92. *Gene Zeigler - 237 (+21)

* - playing as an individual this week

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officials with the...
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

South Carolina Falls to Presbyterian Tuesday Night
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel gets 8-1 win over North Florida
Clemson baseball
Tigers Power Past Eagles 9-3
Cougars Fall to No. 23 Charlotte Tuesday
Charleston Southern baseball
CSU drops midweek game at Georgia Tech, 17-3