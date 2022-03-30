Gamecocks’ Wimmer Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - University of South Carolina junior infielder Braylen Wimmer has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Player of the Week, it was announced this afternoon (Monday, March 28). Wimmer helped the Gamecocks to a series win over No. 4 Vanderbilt, their third and fourth wins over a top-five team this season.

Wimmer went 6-for-12 in the Vanderbilt series with four extra base hits (two doubles and two home runs) and five RBI. The weekend for Wimmer was highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance at the plate on Saturday with a pair of home runs and a career high five RBI in the 8-6 win over the Commodores to go along with a great defensive play to end the top of the fourth. Wimmer went 2-for-5 with a run scored in the 8-2 win on Friday, helping the Gamecocks to their first series win over Vandy at home since 2015. On the season, Wimmer is hitting .348 with five doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI.

Wimmer shared Player of the Week honors with Kentucky’s Alonzo Rubalcaba. Tennessee’s Chase Dollander and Chase Burns earned Pitcher and Freshman of the Week, respectively.

