Heavy police presence reported at West Ashley gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a West Ashley gas station Wednesday morning.

Charleston County dispatch shows police are responding to a reported assault with a weapon at the Circle K on Old Town Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews on the scene report multiple police cars and EMS responded.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence at the Circle K at the corner of Old Towne Rd. & Carriage Ln. in West Ashley #chsnews pic.twitter.com/di4ci7T9ly — Katie Kamin Live 5 News (@KatieKaminTV) March 30, 2022

This is a developing story.

