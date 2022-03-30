Heavy police presence reported at West Ashley gas station
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a West Ashley gas station Wednesday morning.
Charleston County dispatch shows police are responding to a reported assault with a weapon at the Circle K on Old Town Road.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Crews on the scene report multiple police cars and EMS responded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
