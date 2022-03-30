Man sentenced to 40 years in Orangeburg County killing

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man to prison for a shooting that killed another man in Orangeburg County.

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 52-year-old Derrick Mosley of Orangeburg was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the shooting death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.

Prosecutors say in November of 2020, Mosley shot into a vehicle driven by his ex-girlfriend and killing Gadson, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the solicitor’s office, Mosley opened fire on the vehicle as it passed, firing at least 10 rounds.

