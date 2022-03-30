SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 40 years in Orangeburg County killing

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 52-year-old Derrick Mosley of...
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 52-year-old Derrick Mosley of Orangeburg was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the shooting death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.(First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man to prison for a shooting that killed another man in Orangeburg County.

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 52-year-old Derrick Mosley of Orangeburg was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the shooting death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.  

Prosecutors say in November of 2020, Mosley shot into a vehicle driven by his ex-girlfriend and killing Gadson, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the solicitor’s office, Mosley opened fire on the vehicle as it passed, firing at least 10 rounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officials with the...
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Latest News

An uncontested Democratic primary means they get to watch as Republicans campaign against each...
Stage set for tense primary showdown for South Carolina’s First Congressional District
Michael Berdela, a veteran who has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, has been working for...
North Charleston man volunteering at Ukraine refugee center
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Summerville's Flowertown Festival is one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the...
Summerville’s Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Americans blame Biden more than oil companies, Ukraine invasion for gas price hikes