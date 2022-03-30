SC Lottery
Moncks Corner set to break ground on $1.5M Miracle League field

The town of Moncks Corner is set to break ground on a $1.5 million Miracle League baseball field Wednesday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Moncks Corner is partnering with the Miracle League to bring a baseball field to the Regional Recreation Complex.

Players travel up to an hour to get to the nearest field. With the groundbreaking this afternoon players will soon have a field in their own neighborhood.

The new Home Telecom Miracle League baseball field is a $1.5 million dollar project.

The town of Moncks Corner received various donations from organizations like Home Telecom which donated $250,000 for naming rights. The town budgeted for the remaining cost to ensure the community would have this access.

Moncks Corner Recreation Director Becky Ellison says this new field will provide adults and children with exceptional abilities the ability to play without barriers.

The miracle league field will be made from rubber to protect those with different mobility aids like wheelchairs or braces.

“We felt the need was there because our community wants to provide recreation for everyone, we don’t want anyone to feel left out,” Ellison says.

The town is planning to hold a ribbon-cutting this November if construction goes to plan. Once the field is officially open Miracle League games will be back in full swing.

“We want them to feel a part of something and to be a part of a team. So that just builds so much more than the game of baseball,” Ellison says.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 2 p.m. and is open to the community. The address is 418 E Main St. in Moncks Corner.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

