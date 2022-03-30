SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge

Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless encampment at the Ashley River Bridge.(Provided)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless encampment at the Ashley River Bridge.

The City of Charleston would not confirm that it is a homeless encampment, but said representatives from the department of housing have been in contact with people in that area in the past.

Matt Ojala, the deputy director department of housing and community development, explains that affordable housing is an ongoing issue the city is aware of.

“We know that there are people experiencing homelessness in the City of Charleston and we know that that’s for a variety of reasons, ranging from a lack of affordable housing, to wages not keeping up with rising rents,” said Ojala.

He says many partner organization like One80 Place and Continuum-Care are helping, but the problem can’t be solved overnight.

“Over the last decade, we have seen rents increased by 51%. We have also seen wages only increased by 31%. So we know that wages are not keeping up with rising housing costs in our city,” Ojala said.

He says a contact team from the department will make a visit to the Ashley River Bridge are this week.

“That team can go out and engage with that individual or that family and start to build a relationship with them and better get to know their circumstance and attempt to connect them to services and attempt to get them into housing to improve their situation,” said Ojala.

One80 place is one of the city’s largest partners helping combat homelessness.

This January, the organization got funding from the state for a seven story, 70 unit affordable housing project that will be on Meeting Street.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an...
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false
The early-morning fire heavily damaged five units, displacing nine adults, Charleston...
9 people displaced by early-morning West Ashley townhome fire
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Taylor Ann Babin who was charged with domestic...
Report: Gas station worker accused of firing gun at ex following argument

Latest News

South Carolina school districts may be on the hook for millions in extra costs if a proposal to...
School districts could be on the hook for millions of added expenses
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Authorities say 19-year-old Matthew Miller of Goose Creek died following an accident on Henry...
Coroner identifies man killed in Goose Creek motorcycle crash