SC Building Blocks Grant to help childcare centers rebound from pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of daycare centers and childcare facilities across the state have applied for the Building Blocks Grant.

This new grant allows childcare providers to possibly receive tens of thousands of dollars to help stabilize and recover from lost funds throughout the pandemic.

Lowcountry Learners in Mount Pleasant is a smaller childcare center, but the owner said receiving funds from the Building Blocks Grant is a big sigh of relief.

The owner said she’s using this grant money to make improvements to her facility and give her staff what she called “a much-deserved bonus.”

The department of social services said throughout the pandemic, nearly $364 million have gone to help childcare providers get back on their feet and help some keep their doors open.

The money from the Building Blocks Grant is coming from the American Rescue Plan funds, which childcare centers can spend on a variety of different needs.

This includes helping to pay rent, health insurance for employees, new equipment or repairs and mental health services for kids and workers.

“We have seen childcare has been hit one of the hardest,” Department of Social Services Director of Communications Connelly-Anne Ragley said. “Childcare is much needed in this state, and this helps South Carolina to continue to rebound from the pandemic.”

DSS said this grant isn’t a “one size fits all,” meaning that the amount being given out to childcare centers heavily depends on capacity.

In order for a childcare center to be eligible for the grant, the daycare must be regulated and licensed through the state’s Department of Social Services.

The department will then review the application for final approval.

