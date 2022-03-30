SC Lottery
SC Dept. of Transportation employees holding ‘Spring Cleanup’

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is designating Wednesday as their "Spring...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is designating Wednesday as their "Spring Cleanup" day to pick up litter along South Carolina roadways.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is urging motorists to be mindful of litter cleanup on Wednesday.

The agency plans to deploy hundreds of employees across the state to pick up roadside litter during their “Spring Cleanup.”

The cleanup is in support of Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette’s “Grab A Bag SC” litter pickup program.

In support of the effort, the agency says employees from their headquarters and county offices will join in the pick-up.

