School districts could be on the hook for millions of added expenses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina school districts may be on the hook for millions in extra costs if a proposal to increase teacher salaries makes it through the statehouse.

Dorchester School District Two said a proposal this puts them in a tricky spot as it prepares next year’s budget.

It’s a potential extra cost they may need to consider as officials prepare next year’s budget.

“It’s a proposal that would increase every classroom teacher and district instructional person, increase their salary by $4,000,” DD2 Budget Committee Chair Brian Mitchum said.

With over 1,700 eligible employees in DD2, the district is looking at around $9.4 million dollars in extra costs.

While they don’t know if they have to spend the $9.4 million dollars, there is one cost they know they have to pay.

“Dorchester District Two right now is about $277 short in their salary for their $40,000 salary,” Mitchum said. “That’s a $210,000 deficit that we can easily make up.”

Right now, the budgets for the state’s schools are in the hands of the state senate and are going through subcommittee.

The senate has not yet passed the $4,000 increase, and they are discussing a possible waiver to allow school districts to delay an increase for this coming year.

“This waiver is hopeful,” Mitchum said. “It’s not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination. You know, we’re planning accordingly. All this we just found out about not very long ago, like within the last four or five days.”

Jason Brockert, who has two children in DD2, says he hopes the potential new cost won’t prevent the district from hiring new teachers.

“I’m really hoping they can move forward with those plans,” Brockert said. “Obviously, if they’re having to pay more in salary and operating expenses, then they’re not going to be able to hire more teachers.”

In response, Mitchum says the district plans to hire more teachers and limit classroom size despite the potential extra cost.

“If we get the waiver, our budget is looking magnificent,” Mitchum said. “If we don’t get that waiver, we’re going to have to roll up our sleeves and figure out a way to make sure that that mandate is managed.”

If the district must pay for the increase in salary, Mitchum says they will ask the county council to increase taxes on small businesses.

If that doesn’t work, he says the district will have to dip into its reserve fund to cover the expense, but they would not cut any programs.

The final budget will be presented to the county in May.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.