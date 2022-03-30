State contest to reveal ‘coolest thing made in SC’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be on hand Wednesday morning as the results of a “Manufacturing Madness” contest determine the “coolest thing made” in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance will reveal the winner of the contest at 10 a.m. in Columbia.

A total of 175 products were nominated for the honor. Nominees ranged from BMW’s X5 to Nutramax Laboratories’ Cosequin to Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Huggies Diapers to U.S. Brick’s commercial brick.

The public voted between Feb. 28 and March 4 to narrow the nominees to 16, then bracket voting selected four finalists:

The Electrolux and Frigidaire Single Refrigerator and Freezer – made by Electrolux Home Products in Anderson

The F-16 Fighting Falcon – made by Lockheed Martin in Greenville

Steel – made by Nucor Steel Berkeley in Huger

The Talon 1,000 X-4 Fox Live Value Side-by-Side – made by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. South Carolina Manufacturing in Timmonsville

The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance said manufacturers from every corner of the state were represented.

“With more than 5,000 manufacturers, including some of the most iconic brands in the world, South Carolina manufacturing is the foundation of our state’s economy,” SC Manufacturers Alliance President & CEO Sara Hazzard said earlier this month. “These 16 finalists provide a compelling snapshot of the high level of innovation and quality that are hallmarks of South Carolina manufacturing. They should each be proud of advancing this far, and our entire team at the SC Manufacturers Alliance is excited to see how the voting goes from here.”

More than 110,000 votes were cast in the contest.

