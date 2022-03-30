Summerville’s Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville is preparing for the kickoff of its annual Flowertown Festival this weekend, a favorite for residents and visitors alike.

The event begins on Friday and continues through Sunday.

Thousands visit the Summerville area to see a spectrum of colors, from hot pink azaleas to purple wisteria and white dogwood. It is also one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the southeast.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Summerville town spokesperson Mary Edwards said drivers can expect the following road closures and changes from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. each day of the festival:

South Main Street from West Richardson Avenue to West Carolina Avenue will be closed

Secondary streets between South Main Street and South Magnolia Street will also be closed

South Gum Street and South Magnolia Street will be used to divert traffic

The Flowertown Festival is the Summerville Family YMCA’s premier fundraiser to support health and wellness programs.

