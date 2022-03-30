SC Lottery
Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

They are upset over $10 million loaned to the athletic department buy out a football coach's...
They are upset over $10 million loaned to the athletic department buy out a football coach’s contract and a secret plane trip to meet with a presidential candidate.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of powerful lawmakers is refusing to approve reelection bids for five University of South Carolina trustees.

They are upset over $10 million loaned to the athletic department buy out a football coach’s contract and a secret plane trip to meet with a presidential candidate.

Trustees eventually hired retired Army General Bob Caslen who flamed out after 22 months on the job, writing in an email on his way out “this place sucks so bad.”

The trustees are all incumbents and have no opposition for reelection. If the state College and University Trustee Commission doesn’t approve them, their seats would become open.

