Warmer today, wetter tomorrow!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer weather has returned to the Lowcountry following a stretch of below average days. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today along with breezy conditions as the wind picks up out of the south. That southerly wind will warm us into the upper 70s this afternoon. There is a very small chance of a shower today. A cold front heads our way tomorrow bringing the potential of scattered showers and storms by Thursday afternoon. There is a very low risk of strong to severe storms with gusty winds the main threat. A cold front will clear the area Thursday night leading to dry weather for Friday and the weekend. Sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 70s Friday afternoon. We’ll be slightly cooler Saturday with morning lows near 50 degrees and highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures will climb back toward 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 78.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.

