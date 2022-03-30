SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘We are at the end option’ Massachusetts mother seeks liver donor for 8-month-old daughter

At just two and a half months old, Layla Cruz began a fight for her life. She suffers from a rare liver disease called biliary atresia.
By Amanda Callahan, Ryan Trowbridge and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - An 8-month-old baby in Massachusetts is in need of a liver donor and her mom is calling on the community to help.

At just two and a half months old, Layla Cruz began a fight for her life. Her mother, Brianna Poehler, said she suffers from a rare liver disease called biliary atresia.

“We are at the end option. You see babies that are jaundice and usually, they are put under a light and it’s resolved, but her case was a little more scary and rare,” she said. “One in 15,000 babies have this condition and unfortunately she does.”

Poehler, Layla’s mom, told WGGB that neither she nor Layla’s dad are a match for their daughter and now they are calling on the community to help.

“It’s scary. I’m really hoping to get somebody out there who can be her donor and I don’t even care to know who it is. If you want to stay anonymous, please stay anonymous, but she needs a liver sooner rather than later,” Poehler said.

Layla is on the Massachusetts transplant list for a donor, but finding a match is proving to be challenging. They are looking for someone with blood type ‘O’ who is 18 to 40 years old and healthy.

“There is no cure to this disease, which is the scary part of it, but she’s a fighter and that’s my big thing. We have a fighter and she’s getting through it,” Poehler said.

Poehler wants to remind parents to always fight for your children, especially when it comes to their health.

“Finding something like this is very important early on. I could’ve lost my child and it’s not very easy to think of that,” Poehler said.

If you meet these requirements and are interested in helping Layla, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

NAME - LAYLA CRUZ

BIRTHDATE - AUGUST 11, 2021

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
The crash is in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officials with the...
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Latest News

An uncontested Democratic primary means they get to watch as Republicans campaign against each...
Stage set for tense primary showdown for South Carolina’s First Congressional District
The attack on a 73-year-old man was caught on camera.
VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Michael Berdela, a veteran who has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, has been working for...
North Charleston man volunteering at Ukraine refugee center
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old