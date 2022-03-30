Working Wednesdays: Dunhill Staffing hiring for manufacturing and aviation jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A staffing agency that recruits for aviation, manufacturing, production, construction, engineering, accounting, bookkeeping, sales and marketing has dozens of openings.

Dunhill Staffing Systems is looking to fill jobs for production operators, mechanical maintenance tech, process engineers, mechanical project engineers, electrical project engineer, and maintenance reliability engineer. Many others are also available in aviation. To see the full list of current positions and to apply, click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.