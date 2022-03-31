City of Charleston offering special garage parking rates for Bridge Run participants
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is offering special parking rates for participants in Saturday’s Cooper River Bridge Run.
A flat rate of five dollars is being offered to participants at three downtown parking garages.
The event rate applies to the following parking garages:
- Visitors Center parking garage on Mary Street
- S.C. Aquarium garage on Calhoun Street
- 34 St. Philip Street garage on Saint Philip Street
The city says cars must be parking in the garage after 5 p.m. on Friday and be removed by 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.