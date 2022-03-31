SC Lottery
City of Charleston offering special garage parking rates for Bridge Run participants

The city of Charleston is offering special parking rates for participants in Saturday’s Cooper...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is offering special parking rates for participants in Saturday’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

A flat rate of five dollars is being offered to participants at three downtown parking garages.

The event rate applies to the following parking garages:

  • Visitors Center parking garage on Mary Street
  • S.C. Aquarium garage on Calhoun Street
  • 34 St. Philip Street garage on Saint Philip Street

The city says cars must be parking in the garage after 5 p.m. on Friday and be removed by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

